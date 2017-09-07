Mamata cabinet to ratify Infosys entry in Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will ratify the entry of IT major Infosys in the state, Information Technology Minister Bratya Basu said here on Thursday.

"A note in this regard will be prepared and placed before the cabinet for approval," Basu told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He said that Infosys has agreed to the terms laid down by the state government. The company would be given incentives on the basis of whatever has been promised but no additional concessions would be given.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the company would start the Kolkata centre with an investment of Rs 100 crore and an employment potential of 1,000. Asked about the kind of work the company would do here, Basu said: "We wanted to break the ice first. The company is yet to inform us about the nature of work it will start with." Infosys, which was given 50 acres of land at Rajarhat by the former Left Front government in 2010, was going slow on the project as the new dispensation under the Trinamool-led by Banerjee was reluctant to grant the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status as promised to them earlier. Following Banerjee's announcement, the IT giant had said it had agreed to start construction of its development centre in Kolkata, which would have a capacity to seat around 1,000 people. "We will submit the plan for the proposed centre to the West Bengal government as soon as the land registration process is complete," the company said. Basu said registration of the land given to Infosys was "under process".

