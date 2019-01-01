Mamata observes 21st foundation day of Trinamool Congress

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Jan 01, 2019 13:14 hrs
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday observed the 21st foundation day of Trinamool Congress party.

"Today @AITCofficial turns 21. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people #Trinamool21," Banerjee tweeted.

Expressing her gratitude to the supporters, she wrote: "We are thankful to Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. And the workers who work hard 365 days a year for the people. A big salute to you."

The All India Trinamool Congress (abbreviated AITC, TMC or Trinamool Congress) is based in West Bengal and is led by its founder Mamata Banerjee.




