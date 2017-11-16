Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue

(Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United posted a 17.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by strong growth in both broadcasting and commercial businesses.

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, are currently top of their group in the lucrative Champions League competition and are second in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to Sept 30 rose to 36.6 million pounds ($48.3 million) from 31.2 million pounds a year earlier, reflecting its participation in this season's Champions League, Europe's top club tournament.

Revenue for the period came in at 141 million pounds, compared with 120.2 million pounds year ago. ($1 = 0.7582 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)