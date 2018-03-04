Manoj Tiwari for CBI probe in SSC paper leak

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday backed the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak.

Tiwari said that he met with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with protesting SSC aspirants to discuss their concern.

"Home Minister heard the students and assured action in this regard," he said.

He further said that if corruption has happened then it should be investigated adding, "We are against corruption and the demand of these students is very genuine."

"I have complete faith in my government, the culprit whoever it may be, will not be spared as BJP and Delhi state stand by their demand," he added. Another BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Meenakshi Lekhi ensured the aspirants of a fair investigation at the earliest. "We have had meeting with the Home Minister and he assured us that an investigation has been initiated in the case," she said adding that a thorough probe will be done in the matter. Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating". On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9.

