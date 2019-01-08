Mayawati supports job quota for weaker upper castes

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday extended her support to the Centre's proposal to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs for the economically weaker sections among upper castes.

In a statement here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that while she welcomed the move, she would also like the 50 per cent reservation quota in jobs for the SC/ST and OBCs to be reviewed.

"The quota format is quite old now and time has come to review it and the people coming under its ambit should also be given reservation benefits where they are not getting it," she said.

Terming the latest upper caste proposal an "election stunt", Mayawati said that it had come too late. "The decision coming just before the general elections appears to me an election stunt and a political trick and one which has not the right intentions behind it."

