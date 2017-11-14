 Mexico readying economic response if U.S. exits NAFTA - minister
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 14, 2017 04:42 hrs
Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray speaks during a meeting at the Senate in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday his government was preparing a macroeconomic response along with the central bank in the event the United States exited the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

He did not specify what the macroeconomic response would entail.

Mexico is continuing with the trilateral talks with the expectation that the negotiation will yield a good outcome, Videgaray told local broadcaster Radio Formula, adding that the government was considering several scenarios.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Paul Simao)



