  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Smartphones
  4. Micromax unveils 'Selfie 2' smartphone at Rs 9999

Micromax unveils 'Selfie 2' smartphone at Rs 9999

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 31, 2017 16:00 hrs
Micromax unveils 'Selfie 2' smartphone at Rs 9999

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker Micromax on Monday unveiled a new selfie-centric smartphone 'Selfie 2' in India that sports an 8MP front camera and is priced at Rs 9,999.

The device also comes with 13MP rear camera with 'Sonyu' sensors and and a front flash.

The device is powered by MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory and runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

The smartphone is powered by 3,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of nearly 250 hours.

It is built in an all-metal body design and sports 5.2-Inch HD 2.5D display.

The device features 'Gallery 4.0' that uses image and facial recognition technologies to allow to search for photos in the gallery by recognising a person's face.

The device will be available at retails stores from August 1, the company said in a statement.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27210.00 (-0.26%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28060.00 (0.25%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27550.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27990.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26600.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26680.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27270.00 (0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance