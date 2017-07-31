Micromax unveils 'Selfie 2' smartphone at Rs 9999

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone maker Micromax on Monday unveiled a new selfie-centric smartphone 'Selfie 2' in India that sports an 8MP front camera and is priced at Rs 9,999.

The device also comes with 13MP rear camera with 'Sonyu' sensors and and a front flash.

The device is powered by MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory and runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

The smartphone is powered by 3,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of nearly 250 hours.

It is built in an all-metal body design and sports 5.2-Inch HD 2.5D display. The device features 'Gallery 4.0' that uses image and facial recognition technologies to allow to search for photos in the gallery by recognising a person's face. The device will be available at retails stores from August 1, the company said in a statement.

