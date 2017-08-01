Microsoft to remove Windows Phone keyboard for iPhone

San Francisco: Microsoft has announced it would remove the Windows Phone keyboard from App Store and encourage iPhone users to download the SwiftKey Keyboard.

"The 'Word Flow' experiment is now complete! We encourage you to download the SwiftKey Keyboard from the App Store. The SwiftKey product team is frequently building and evaluating new features for SwiftKey and shipping updates," the company said on Microsoft Garage page on Monday.

Microsoft has tested out several iOS keyboards and apparently is focusing on SwiftKey after acquiring the app last year.

The keyboard -- which also offered a Swype-style keyboard with a conventional layout -- was originally launched as a free app last year. It was later updated with new search and prediction features, as well as support for '3D Touch'. SwiftKey Keyboard uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically learn your writing style, including the emoji you love to use, the words that matter to you and how you like to type. Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard now competes against the likes of Google's Gboard keyboard and various other iOS and Android keyboards.

