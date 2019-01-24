Modi government has no right to present full budget: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday warned of massive protests inside and outside Parliament if the Modi government tried to present a full-fledged budget instead of a vote on account saying it will violate Constitutional propriety and parliamentary norms.

Questioning the legitimacy of the Modi government's reported move, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked how can the government present a budget for 365 days when its tenure ends within 56 days of the beginning of the financial year 2019-20.

"If the NDA-BJP government presents a full budget, then it will be a flagrant violation of parliamentary conventions and norms followed over seven decades. "The Modi government has neither the electoral mandate nor electoral legitimacy to present its 6th full budget in 5 years," Tewari told the media here. Pointing to the fact that the term of the present government ends on May 26, Tewari said: "From where does the government derive the locus to present budget for 365 days? "Seeking to hide the economic mismanagement in the last 5 years, it is resorting to complete violation of Constitutional propriety and parliamentary procedures and norms," said Tewari, adding that the Congress will oppose it tooth and nail inside and outside Parliament.