Modi now implementing Congress suggestion on GST: Rahul

New Delhi: Calling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) "Gabbar Singh Tax" again, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party has "jolted" Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and Modi now wants to implement what the Congress had suggested earlier.

"The Congress has finally jolted Narendraji from his deep slumber on Gabbar Singh Tax. Though still drowsy, he now wants to implement what he had earlier called the Congress Party's 'Grand Stupid Thought'. Better late then never Narendraji!," Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came two days after Modi said at an event in Mumbai that the government was aiming to bring 99 per cent of items at or below 18 per cent GST slab.

