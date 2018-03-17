Modi's slogans on corruption, development all 'dramebaazi' for power: Sonia

New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his slogans of development for all and won't tolerate corruption were gimmicks to grab power.

"In 2014, when the Modi government came, they talked of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, 'na khaoonga, na khane doonga' all dramebaazi to get votes," she said, addressing the Congress' plenary session at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

She said the Modi government even attempted to destroy the Congress as well as "weakening and ignoring" the schemes implemented during the UPA rule.

"Today, I am saddened to see that the Modi government is weakening and ignoring the schemes and programmes (implemented during the UPA rule)," Sonia Gandhi said. "In the last four years, this arrogant government has left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress, but the party has never cowered down and it will never cower down." During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under Manmohan Singh, the country registered the strongest economy and GDP, she said. She said wherever there is a non-Congress government, "our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence and continuing with their work". "It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises its voice against it. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under (Congress) President Rahul Gandhi. Let us pledge that we will make all efforts to do this." Calling it the beginning of a new chapter, the UPA Chairperson said "today only one thing matters, how to strengthen the great party with which we have relations that go back in time". She asked party men and women to unite and work together beyond personal issues. "The challenges we are facing are not usual ones. All of us should unite and work together. This is not the time to look at our personal issues. A party win will be a win for all of us. "You all know how, due to circumstances, I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena. The party's victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us."

