Moody`s lifts India`s government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's Investor Services said that it is lifting India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3.

The rating agency upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive. http://bit.ly/2jvUCrT

Moody's said the decision to upgrade the rating was underpinned by the expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)