More than 2900 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall

Gangtok: As many as 2,946 tourists are stranded in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall which is hindering vehicular movement, an official said on Saturday.

"Heavy snowfall occurred in the upper reaches of Nathula, Changu, Ganeshtok and other places on Friday," he said.

Around 400 tourist vehicles were stranded.

The tourists are being evacuated through joint efforts of the Army, check-post police and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).

According to him, troops had vacated their barracks to accommodate some tourists to ensure their safety throughout the night.

The snow is being removed and the evacuation will start once the road is cleared. Vehicles will be moved with great precautions and tourists will be brought to Gangtok, the official said. "Presently, it is very cold and windy and the roads are dangerous for normal vehicles," he added.

