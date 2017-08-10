  1. Sify.com
  4. Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates

Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 10, 2017 12:35 hrs
Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida

Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

Profit fell to 3.47 billion rupees ($54.27 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 4.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday

Net sales outside India rose 25.5 percent to 113.70 billion rupees, while total expenses were up 26 percent.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 4.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 63.9375 Indian rupees)




