Nasscom-incubated startup launches voice-assisted 'stove knob'

Bengaluru: Nasscom-incubated startup IoT Pot on Wednesday unveiled 'Klove Knob' -- the world's first voice-assisted stove knob that helps in making an existing kitchen smart.

Priced at $29 (for early buyers), $39 (for single unit) and $25 per unit when bought as a pack of six, 'Klove Knob' can replace a conventional existing stove knob without the need of additional hardware.

'Klove Knob' is pre-programmed with the time taken to cook several recipes and a user can simply speak out what they would like to cook to set the time.

"Cooking is an art, not everyone enjoys cooking. It takes up a lot of time and attention. Hence, we at IoT Pot made a product that knows cooking times and is intuitive to a user's cooking needs," said Bahubali Shete, creator of the product, in a statement. "There is no need to touch, tap or swipe the screen to set a timer," he added. The knob can be paired up with a smartphone via 'Klove' app and integrated with 'Amazon Alexa' and 'Google Home'. On speaking -- "What's cooking?" -- it will respond by setting the cooking time automatically based on what is being cooked. "Being an Internet of Things (IoT) device, a device could always be vulnerable to hacking that could lead to serious damage. 'Klove Knob' eliminates hacking threats to ensure a simple and safe cooking experience," Shete said. The device can also personalise cooking times for favourite dishes while the 'Klove' app can be used to learn the recipes of various dishes. 'Klove Knob' comes with a smart geo-fencing feature which alerts users if they step away from the kitchen leaving something on the burner. Food products company Nestle has picked IoT Pot to integrate 'Klove' technologies with their ready-to-cook product recipes.

