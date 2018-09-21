Need to innovate marketing, design and packaging in crafts industry: Irani

Jaipur: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday emphasised on the need to propagate new means of marketing, design and packaging in the crafts industry.



Speaking here at the 'Meet and Greet with the Export Fraternity of Jaipur' she said: "In the international market, small countries are expanding their markets through packaging and design innovation. These examples will serve as possibilities for India to innovate in terms of branding, packaging and marketing."





She appreciated the handicrafts and carpet fraternity for adapting to the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime.



She also said that she will take up the matter of GST reduction for 'Blue Pottery' and 'Handmade Furniture' before the GST Council.



Chairman of Carpet Export Promotion Council, Mahavir Sharma said that handicrafts, carpet and apparel industry are losing skilled labour steadily. All handmade products are constantly competing against technology. There is a need to form an umbrella organisation to market and brand handmade crafts out of India.



