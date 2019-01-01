New Railway Board chairman vows for passengers safety

Newly-appointed Chairman of Indian Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said that the Railways' first priority is to ensure safety of passengers.

Addressing the media here, Yadav said that a lot of efforts have been undertaken by the central government to improve the infrastructure of the Railways in the last four and half years. He also said that the main focus would be to provide world-class passenger amenities.

"In the last four and half years, lot of efforts have been taken by the Centre to improve infrastructure in Railways. Our first priority is to ensure safety for the passengers. The safety standards laid out will be world-class," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make Indian Railways as world-class, Yadav informed that most of the stations on the network have been redeveloped, while 68 others are in the process of being refurbished, which will be completed by the end of this year. Before his posting to the coveted post, Yadav was serving as General Manager, South Central Railway.

