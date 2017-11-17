NHPC keen on $2.5 billion Nepal power project after Chinese deal scrapped

By Sudarshan Varadhan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state power company NHPC Ltd is interested in bidding for a $2.5 billion power project in Nepal, its chairman told Reuters, after Kathmandu cancelled a deal with China Gezhouba Group Corp.

"We have to send our team there and work out all the details, but would be interested in bidding for the project," Balraj Joshi said on Friday.

Critics in Nepal say the project was handed to the Chinese company without any competitive bidding, which is required by law, and a parliamentary panel asked the Nepali government to scrap the deal.

