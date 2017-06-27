  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Policy
  4. NITI Aayog proposes break up of Coal India into seven companies

NITI Aayog proposes break up of Coal India into seven companies

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 27, 2017 21:21 hrs
Labourer works inside a coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining. (http://bit.ly/2rXZmWK)

Coal India was not available for comment after regular business hours.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by David Evans)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance