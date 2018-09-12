No relief in sight from rising oil prices

New Delhi: There is no relief in sight from the rising petrol, diesel and gas prices which are burning a hole in the consumers' pockets.
The government on Wednesday eluded questions on the subject at an official media briefing here, with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserting that he would not answer questions outside of the day's Cabinet decisions.
"We will confine ourselves to the Cabinet decisions only," Pradhan told IANS when asked if a relief was in the offing from soaring oil prices.
The Minister also chose to keep mum when asked if the Union Cabinet discussed the issue on Wednesday.
On Monday, Pradhan had an hour-long meeting with BJP President Amit Shah after the opposition organised a Bharat bandh on the issue.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.80.87
|Rs.80.73
|0.14
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.83.75
|Rs.83.61
|0.14
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.88.26
|Rs.88.12
|0.14
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.91
|0.14
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.81.72
|Rs.81.59
|0.13
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.81.17
|Rs.81.34
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.80.79
|Rs.80.56
|0.23
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.80.67
|Rs.80.40
|0.27
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.79.43
|Rs.79.14
|0.29
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.76.93
|Rs.76.54
|0.39
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.81.04
|Rs.80.88
|0.16
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.51
|Rs.83.39
|0.12
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.86.83
|Rs.86.47
|0.36
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.79.68
|Rs.79.58
|0.10
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.86
|Rs.77.73
|0.13
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.81.33
|Rs.81.21
|0.12
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.80.19
|Rs.80.06
|0.13
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.90
|0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.83.36
|Rs.83.20
|0.16
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.85.75
|Rs.85.60
|0.15
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.78.93
|Rs.78.76
|0.17
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.76.28
|Rs.76.15
|0.13
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.81.33
|Rs.81.21
|0.12
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.82.86
|Rs.82.41
|0.45
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.86.16
|Rs.86.21
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.79.35
|Rs.79.22
|0.13
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.80.58
|Rs.80.59
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.74.42
|Rs.74.56
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.87.28
|Rs.86.96
|0.32
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.69.63
|Rs.69.51
|0.12
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.81.42
|Rs.81.10
|0.32
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.80.15
|Rs.79.84
|0.31
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.80.48
|Rs.80.16
|0.32
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.81.26
|Rs.80.99
|0.27
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.85.34
|Rs.85.20
|0.14
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.84.20
|Rs.84.06
|0.14
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.78.70
|Rs.78.52
|0.18
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.78.66
|Rs.78.53
|0.13
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.79.73
|Rs.79.59
|0.14
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation