  4. No relief in sight from rising oil prices

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 12, 2018 17:25 hrs
New Delhi: There is no relief in sight from the rising petrol, diesel and gas prices which are burning a hole in the consumers' pockets.

The government on Wednesday eluded questions on the subject at an official media briefing here, with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserting that he would not answer questions outside of the day's Cabinet decisions.

"We will confine ourselves to the Cabinet decisions only," Pradhan told IANS when asked if a relief was in the offing from soaring oil prices.

The Minister also chose to keep mum when asked if the Union Cabinet discussed the issue on Wednesday.

On Monday, Pradhan had an hour-long meeting with BJP President Amit Shah after the opposition organised a Bharat bandh on the issue.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.80.87 Rs.80.73 0.14
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.75 Rs.83.61 0.14
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.88.26 Rs.88.12 0.14
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.84.05 Rs.83.91 0.14
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.81.72 Rs.81.59 0.13
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.81.17 Rs.81.34 -0.17
Petrol price in NoidaRs.80.79 Rs.80.56 0.23
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.80.67 Rs.80.40 0.27
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.79.43 Rs.79.14 0.29
Petrol price in AizwalRs.76.93 Rs.76.54 0.39
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.81.04 Rs.80.88 0.16
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.51 Rs.83.39 0.12
Petrol price in BhopalRs.86.83 Rs.86.47 0.36
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.79.68 Rs.79.58 0.10
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.86 Rs.77.73 0.13
Petrol price in DehradunRs.81.33 Rs.81.21 0.12
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.80.19 Rs.80.06 0.13
Petrol price in GangtokRs.84.05 Rs.83.90 0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.83.36 Rs.83.20 0.16
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15
Petrol price in ImphalRs.78.93 Rs.78.76 0.17
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.76.28 Rs.76.15 0.13
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.33 Rs.81.21 0.12
Petrol price in JammuRs.82.86 Rs.82.41 0.45
Petrol price in JalandharRs.86.16 Rs.86.21 -0.05
Petrol price in KohimaRs.79.35 Rs.79.22 0.13
Petrol price in LucknowRs.80.58 Rs.80.59 -0.01
Petrol price in PanjimRs.74.42 Rs.74.56 -0.14
Petrol price in PatnaRs.87.28 Rs.86.96 0.32
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.69.63 Rs.69.51 0.12
Petrol price in RaipurRs.81.42 Rs.81.10 0.32
Petrol price in RanchiRs.80.15 Rs.79.84 0.31
Petrol price in ShillongRs.80.48 Rs.80.16 0.32
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.81.26 Rs.80.99 0.27
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.85.34 Rs.85.20 0.14
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.84.20 Rs.84.06 0.14
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.78.70 Rs.78.52 0.18
Petrol price in DamanRs.78.66 Rs.78.53 0.13
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.79.73 Rs.79.59 0.14
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation