No relief in sight from rising oil prices

New Delhi: There is no relief in sight from the rising petrol, diesel and gas prices which are burning a hole in the consumers' pockets.

The government on Wednesday eluded questions on the subject at an official media briefing here, with Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserting that he would not answer questions outside of the day's Cabinet decisions.

"We will confine ourselves to the Cabinet decisions only," Pradhan told IANS when asked if a relief was in the offing from soaring oil prices.

The Minister also chose to keep mum when asked if the Union Cabinet discussed the issue on Wednesday. On Monday, Pradhan had an hour-long meeting with BJP President Amit Shah after the opposition organised a Bharat bandh on the issue.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.80.87 Rs.80.73 0.14 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.75 Rs.83.61 0.14 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.88.26 Rs.88.12 0.14 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.84.05 Rs.83.91 0.14 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.81.72 Rs.81.59 0.13 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.81.17 Rs.81.34 -0.17 Petrol price in Noida Rs.80.79 Rs.80.56 0.23 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.80.67 Rs.80.40 0.27 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.79.43 Rs.79.14 0.29 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.76.93 Rs.76.54 0.39 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.81.04 Rs.80.88 0.16 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.51 Rs.83.39 0.12 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.86.83 Rs.86.47 0.36 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.79.68 Rs.79.58 0.10 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.86 Rs.77.73 0.13 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.81.33 Rs.81.21 0.12 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.80.19 Rs.80.06 0.13 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.84.05 Rs.83.90 0.15 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.83.36 Rs.83.20 0.16 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.78.93 Rs.78.76 0.17 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.76.28 Rs.76.15 0.13 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.33 Rs.81.21 0.12 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.82.86 Rs.82.41 0.45 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.86.16 Rs.86.21 -0.05 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.79.35 Rs.79.22 0.13 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.80.58 Rs.80.59 -0.01 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.74.42 Rs.74.56 -0.14 Petrol price in Patna Rs.87.28 Rs.86.96 0.32 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.69.63 Rs.69.51 0.12 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.81.42 Rs.81.10 0.32 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.80.15 Rs.79.84 0.31 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.80.48 Rs.80.16 0.32 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.81.26 Rs.80.99 0.27 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.85.34 Rs.85.20 0.14 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.84.20 Rs.84.06 0.14 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.78.70 Rs.78.52 0.18 Petrol price in Daman Rs.78.66 Rs.78.53 0.13 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.79.73 Rs.79.59 0.14 Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.80.87 Rs.80.73 0.14 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.75 Rs.83.61 0.14 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.88.26 Rs.88.12 0.14 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.84.05 Rs.83.91 0.14 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.81.17 Rs.81.34 -0.17 Petrol price in Noida Rs.80.79 Rs.80.56 0.23 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.51 Rs.83.39 0.12 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.79.68 Rs.79.58 0.10 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.86 Rs.77.73 0.13 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.33 Rs.81.21 0.12 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.80.58 Rs.80.59 -0.01 Petrol price in Patna Rs.87.28 Rs.86.96 0.32 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.84.20 Rs.84.06 0.14 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation