No relief on fuel prices hike

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, diesel too is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.83.22 Rs.83.00 0.22 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.03 Rs.84.82 0.21 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.57 Rs.90.35 0.22 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.70 Rs.86.30 0.40 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.56 Rs.83.36 0.20 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.64 Rs.82.54 0.10 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.88 Rs.83.66 0.22 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.82.13 Rs.81.86 0.27 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.10 Rs.79.89 0.21 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.23 Rs.87.99 0.24 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.66 Rs.83.72 -0.06 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.53 Rs.82.35 0.18 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.70 Rs.89.15 0.55 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.59 Rs.86.37 0.22 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.83.22 Rs.83.00 0.22 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.03 Rs.84.82 0.21 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.90.57 Rs.90.35 0.22 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.86.70 Rs.86.30 0.40 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.84.05 Rs.83.89 0.16 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.56 Rs.83.36 0.20 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.64 Rs.82.54 0.10 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.82.52 Rs.82.34 0.18 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.81.59 Rs.81.50 0.09 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.87 Rs.78.73 0.14 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.83.34 Rs.83.25 0.09 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.88 Rs.83.66 0.22 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.88.92 Rs.88.87 0.05 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.82.13 Rs.81.86 0.27 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.10 Rs.79.89 0.21 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.83.15 Rs.83.00 0.15 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.82.53 Rs.82.27 0.26 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.35 Rs.86.15 0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.85.79 Rs.85.61 0.18 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.23 Rs.87.99 0.24 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.81.19 Rs.80.97 0.22 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.78.49 Rs.78.28 0.21 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.77 Rs.83.72 0.05 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.84.82 Rs.84.61 0.21 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.88.58 Rs.88.43 0.15 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.81.64 Rs.81.43 0.21 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.53 Rs.82.35 0.18 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.76.75 Rs.76.38 0.37 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.70 Rs.89.15 0.55 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.71.58 Rs.71.39 0.19 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.83.53 Rs.83.30 0.23 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.81 Rs.81.67 0.14 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.82.83 Rs.82.56 0.27 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.83.30 Rs.83.79 -0.49 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.87.61 Rs.87.40 0.21 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.86.59 Rs.86.37 0.22 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.80.90 Rs.80.69 0.21 Petrol price in Daman Rs.80.91 Rs.80.70 0.21 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.81.92 Rs.81.70 0.22 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation