No relief on fuel prices hike

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.
While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, diesel too is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.
On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.83.22
|Rs.83.00
|0.22
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.85.03
|Rs.84.82
|0.21
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.90.57
|Rs.90.35
|0.22
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.86.70
|Rs.86.30
|0.40
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.56
|Rs.83.36
|0.20
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.64
|Rs.82.54
|0.10
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.88
|Rs.83.66
|0.22
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.82.13
|Rs.81.86
|0.27
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.80.10
|Rs.79.89
|0.21
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.88.23
|Rs.87.99
|0.24
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.66
|Rs.83.72
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.53
|Rs.82.35
|0.18
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.89.70
|Rs.89.15
|0.55
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.86.59
|Rs.86.37
|0.22
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.83.89
|0.16
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.82.52
|Rs.82.34
|0.18
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.81.59
|Rs.81.50
|0.09
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.78.87
|Rs.78.73
|0.14
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.83.34
|Rs.83.25
|0.09
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.88.92
|Rs.88.87
|0.05
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.83.15
|Rs.83.00
|0.15
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.82.53
|Rs.82.27
|0.26
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.86.35
|Rs.86.15
|0.20
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.85.79
|Rs.85.61
|0.18
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.81.19
|Rs.80.97
|0.22
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.78.49
|Rs.78.28
|0.21
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.84.82
|Rs.84.61
|0.21
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.88.58
|Rs.88.43
|0.15
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.81.64
|Rs.81.43
|0.21
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.76.75
|Rs.76.38
|0.37
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.71.58
|Rs.71.39
|0.19
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.83.53
|Rs.83.30
|0.23
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.81.81
|Rs.81.67
|0.14
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.82.83
|Rs.82.56
|0.27
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.83.30
|Rs.83.79
|-0.49
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.87.61
|Rs.87.40
|0.21
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.80.90
|Rs.80.69
|0.21
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.80.91
|Rs.80.70
|0.21
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.81.92
|Rs.81.70
|0.22
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation