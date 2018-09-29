  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. No relief on fuel prices hike

No relief on fuel prices hike

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 29, 2018 13:08 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, diesel too is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.83.22 Rs.83.00 0.22
Petrol price in KolkataRs.85.03 Rs.84.82 0.21
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.57 Rs.90.35 0.22
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.70 Rs.86.30 0.40
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.56 Rs.83.36 0.20
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.64 Rs.82.54 0.10
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.88 Rs.83.66 0.22
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.82.13 Rs.81.86 0.27
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.10 Rs.79.89 0.21
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.23 Rs.87.99 0.24
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.66 Rs.83.72 -0.06
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.53 Rs.82.35 0.18
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.70 Rs.89.15 0.55
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.59 Rs.86.37 0.22
Petrol price in DelhiRs.83.22 Rs.83.00 0.22
Petrol price in KolkataRs.85.03 Rs.84.82 0.21
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.90.57 Rs.90.35 0.22
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.86.70 Rs.86.30 0.40
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.84.05 Rs.83.89 0.16
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.56 Rs.83.36 0.20
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.64 Rs.82.54 0.10
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.52 Rs.82.34 0.18
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.59 Rs.81.50 0.09
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.87 Rs.78.73 0.14
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.83.34 Rs.83.25 0.09
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.88 Rs.83.66 0.22
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.92 Rs.88.87 0.05
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.82.13 Rs.81.86 0.27
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.10 Rs.79.89 0.21
Petrol price in DehradunRs.83.15 Rs.83.00 0.15
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.82.53 Rs.82.27 0.26
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.35 Rs.86.15 0.20
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.85.79 Rs.85.61 0.18
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.23 Rs.87.99 0.24
Petrol price in ImphalRs.81.19 Rs.80.97 0.22
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.78.49 Rs.78.28 0.21
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.77 Rs.83.72 0.05
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.82 Rs.84.61 0.21
Petrol price in JalandharRs.88.58 Rs.88.43 0.15
Petrol price in KohimaRs.81.64 Rs.81.43 0.21
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.53 Rs.82.35 0.18
Petrol price in PanjimRs.76.75 Rs.76.38 0.37
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.70 Rs.89.15 0.55
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.58 Rs.71.39 0.19
Petrol price in RaipurRs.83.53 Rs.83.30 0.23
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.81 Rs.81.67 0.14
Petrol price in ShillongRs.82.83 Rs.82.56 0.27
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.83.30 Rs.83.79 -0.49
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.61 Rs.87.40 0.21
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.86.59 Rs.86.37 0.22
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.90 Rs.80.69 0.21
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.91 Rs.80.70 0.21
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.81.92 Rs.81.70 0.22

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29140.00 (-0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29700.00 (0.68%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29980.00 (0.33%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28450.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28230.00 (-0.84%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29140.00 (-0.31%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News