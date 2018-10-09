  1. Sify.com
No respite from skyrocketing fuel prices despite rate cut

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 09, 2018 11:38 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: Despite the Centre announcing a Rs. 2.50 per litre reduction in the prices of fuel, common man are yet to experience any relief, as skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel are continuing to burn holes in their pockets.

Fuel prices continued the upward march on Tuesday, with petrol being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 82.26 per litre, and diesel at Rs 74.11 after a 29 paise hike in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.68 per litre after revisions of 23 paise and 31 paise, respectively.

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, earlier this month, had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices has been implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 09-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.03 Rs.81.82 0.21
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.87 Rs.83.66 0.21
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.87.50 Rs.87.29 0.21
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.26 Rs.85.09 0.17
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.80.71 Rs.80.30 0.41
Petrol price in NoidaRs.79.59 Rs.79.39 0.20
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.68 Rs.82.46 0.22
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.80.86 Rs.80.65 0.21
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.45 Rs.77.25 0.20
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.86.96 Rs.86.74 0.22
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.46 Rs.81.98 0.48
Petrol price in LucknowRs.79.47 Rs.79.26 0.21
Petrol price in PatnaRs.85.93 Rs.85.45 0.48
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.47 Rs.85.26 0.21
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.03 Rs.81.82 0.21
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.87 Rs.83.66 0.21
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.87.50 Rs.87.29 0.21
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.26 Rs.85.09 0.17
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.80.96 Rs.80.76 0.20
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.80.71 Rs.80.30 0.41
Petrol price in NoidaRs.79.59 Rs.79.39 0.20
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.79.29 Rs.79.08 0.21
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.78.22 Rs.78.02 0.20
Petrol price in AizwalRs.77.75 Rs.77.99 -0.24
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.80.27 Rs.80.11 0.16
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.68 Rs.82.46 0.22
Petrol price in BhopalRs.85.06 Rs.84.84 0.22
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.80.86 Rs.80.65 0.21
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.77.45 Rs.77.25 0.20
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.70 Rs.79.53 0.17
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.79.09 Rs.79.08 0.01
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.15 Rs.84.95 0.20
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.82.02 Rs.81.80 0.22
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.86.96 Rs.86.74 0.22
Petrol price in ImphalRs.77.67 Rs.77.47 0.20
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.75.19 Rs.74.70 0.49
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.46 Rs.81.98 0.48
Petrol price in JammuRs.81.14 Rs.81.00 0.14
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.48 Rs.87.24 0.24
Petrol price in KohimaRs.78.44 Rs.78.24 0.20
Petrol price in LucknowRs.79.47 Rs.79.26 0.21
Petrol price in PanjimRs.73.17 Rs.72.99 0.18
Petrol price in PatnaRs.85.93 Rs.85.45 0.48
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.58 Rs.70.41 0.17
Petrol price in RaipurRs.79.88 Rs.79.68 0.20
Petrol price in RanchiRs.78.53 Rs.78.36 0.17
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.34 Rs.81.22 0.12

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



