No respite from skyrocketing fuel prices despite rate cut

New Delhi: Despite the Centre announcing a Rs. 2.50 per litre reduction in the prices of fuel, common man are yet to experience any relief, as skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel are continuing to burn holes in their pockets.

Fuel prices continued the upward march on Tuesday, with petrol being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 82.26 per litre, and diesel at Rs 74.11 after a 29 paise hike in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.68 per litre after revisions of 23 paise and 31 paise, respectively.

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, earlier this month, had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same. While the revision in prices has been implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 09-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.03 Rs.81.82 0.21 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.87 Rs.83.66 0.21 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.87.50 Rs.87.29 0.21 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.26 Rs.85.09 0.17 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.80.71 Rs.80.30 0.41 Petrol price in Noida Rs.79.59 Rs.79.39 0.20 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.68 Rs.82.46 0.22 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.80.86 Rs.80.65 0.21 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.45 Rs.77.25 0.20 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.86.96 Rs.86.74 0.22 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.46 Rs.81.98 0.48 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.79.47 Rs.79.26 0.21 Petrol price in Patna Rs.85.93 Rs.85.45 0.48 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.47 Rs.85.26 0.21 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.03 Rs.81.82 0.21 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.87 Rs.83.66 0.21 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.87.50 Rs.87.29 0.21 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.26 Rs.85.09 0.17 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.80.96 Rs.80.76 0.20 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.80.71 Rs.80.30 0.41 Petrol price in Noida Rs.79.59 Rs.79.39 0.20 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.79.29 Rs.79.08 0.21 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.78.22 Rs.78.02 0.20 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.77.75 Rs.77.99 -0.24 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.80.27 Rs.80.11 0.16 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.68 Rs.82.46 0.22 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.85.06 Rs.84.84 0.22 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.80.86 Rs.80.65 0.21 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.77.45 Rs.77.25 0.20 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.70 Rs.79.53 0.17 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.79.09 Rs.79.08 0.01 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.15 Rs.84.95 0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.82.02 Rs.81.80 0.22 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.86.96 Rs.86.74 0.22 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.77.67 Rs.77.47 0.20 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.75.19 Rs.74.70 0.49 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.46 Rs.81.98 0.48 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.81.14 Rs.81.00 0.14 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.48 Rs.87.24 0.24 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.78.44 Rs.78.24 0.20 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.79.47 Rs.79.26 0.21 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.73.17 Rs.72.99 0.18 Petrol price in Patna Rs.85.93 Rs.85.45 0.48 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.58 Rs.70.41 0.17 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.79.88 Rs.79.68 0.20 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.78.53 Rs.78.36 0.17 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.34 Rs.81.22 0.12 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation