No respite from skyrocketing fuel prices despite rate cut

New Delhi: Despite the Centre announcing a Rs. 2.50 per litre reduction in the prices of fuel, common man are yet to experience any relief, as skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel are continuing to burn holes in their pockets.
Fuel prices continued the upward march on Tuesday, with petrol being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 82.26 per litre, and diesel at Rs 74.11 after a 29 paise hike in New Delhi.
In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.68 per litre after revisions of 23 paise and 31 paise, respectively.
In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, earlier this month, had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.
While the revision in prices has been implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision.
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.82.03
|Rs.81.82
|0.21
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.83.87
|Rs.83.66
|0.21
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.87.50
|Rs.87.29
|0.21
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.26
|Rs.85.09
|0.17
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.80.96
|Rs.80.76
|0.20
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.80.71
|Rs.80.30
|0.41
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.79.59
|Rs.79.39
|0.20
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.79.29
|Rs.79.08
|0.21
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.78.22
|Rs.78.02
|0.20
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.77.75
|Rs.77.99
|-0.24
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.80.27
|Rs.80.11
|0.16
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.82.68
|Rs.82.46
|0.22
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.85.06
|Rs.84.84
|0.22
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.80.86
|Rs.80.65
|0.21
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.77.45
|Rs.77.25
|0.20
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.79.70
|Rs.79.53
|0.17
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.79.09
|Rs.79.08
|0.01
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.85.15
|Rs.84.95
|0.20
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.82.02
|Rs.81.80
|0.22
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.86.96
|Rs.86.74
|0.22
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.77.67
|Rs.77.47
|0.20
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.75.19
|Rs.74.70
|0.49
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.46
|Rs.81.98
|0.48
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.81.14
|Rs.81.00
|0.14
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.87.48
|Rs.87.24
|0.24
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.78.44
|Rs.78.24
|0.20
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.79.47
|Rs.79.26
|0.21
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.73.17
|Rs.72.99
|0.18
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.85.93
|Rs.85.45
|0.48
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.70.58
|Rs.70.41
|0.17
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.79.88
|Rs.79.68
|0.20
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.78.53
|Rs.78.36
|0.17
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.81.34
|Rs.81.22
|0.12
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation