'Nokia 5' comes to India at Rs 12499

New Delhi: Finnish start-up HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, on Monday announced the release of 'Nokia 5' smartphone in India.

It will be available in retail stores at Rs 12,499 from August 15.

The smartphone features a 5.2-inch IPS HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded upto 128GB with microSD card.

"People today want something that fits in the palm of their hands and they want something that will go the distance. 'Nokia 5' is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a very unique design," Ajey Mehta, Vice-President, HMD Global India, said in a statement.

The phone sports a 13MP rear camera with dual flash which has been optimised for all light conditions and 8MP front camera for selfies. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform. Equipped with a 3000mAh battery, 'Nokia 5' comes with biometric fingerprint authentication feature.

