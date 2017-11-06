Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM in India for Rs 13499

New Delhi: HMD Global, which owns Nokia-branded phones, on Monday announced that "Nokia 5" will be available in India in a new configuration with 3GB RAM at Rs 13,499.

The device features 5.2-inch IPS HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla glass and comes with 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus camera (PDAF) and 8MP front camera with auto-focus.

"Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully-crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision-engineered design," Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and has internal memory of 16GB that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It sports 3000mAh battery. The 3GB Nokia 5 will be available for a week on Flipkart from November 7. The device will also be available in selected retail outlets from November 14.