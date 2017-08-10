Nokia 6 receives over 1 million registrations on Amazon

Bengaluru: Nokia 6 has received over one million registrations on Amazon.in and customers can buy the smartphone for Rs 14,999 from August 23.

With an immersive audio experience and a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience.

The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allows consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor, Nokia 6 is available in four colours -- Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper. The new Nokia 6 comes pre-installed with the Amazon shopping app, Kindle app and a unique Daily Deals widget which gives users easy access to personalized deals, order history, shipment updates and more. Amazon 'Prime' members can also access thousands of movies and TV shows through the pre-installed Amazon Prime Video app. The registrations for Nokia 6 opened on July 14. The Amazon 'Prime' members who purchase Nokia 6 using Amazon Pay balance can also avail a Rs 1,000 cashback offer.

