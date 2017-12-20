 Not aware of free trade deal with access for financial services -
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. Not aware of free trade deal with access for financial services - EU's Barnier

Not aware of free trade deal with access for financial services - EU's Barnier

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 20, 2017 17:03 hrs
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier speaks during a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Borissov in Sofia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was not aware of any free-trade deal the EU had concluded which included unfettered access for financial services.

"I remind you that I'm not aware of any free-trade deal in the past between the European Union and third countries that would have allowed privileged access for financial services," Barnier told a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

Several large London-based financial institutions have already set up subsidiaries in the European Union to preempt the moment Britain leaves the bloc.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27690.00 (-0.36%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28610.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27950.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.55%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27640.00 (-0.4%)
more

talking point on sify finance