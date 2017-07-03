  1. Sify.com
  4. NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: SEBI

NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: SEBI

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 03, 2017 13:03 hrs
Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ajay Tyagi, on Monday.

NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but SEBI has delayed approval as it probes the NSE's disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.

Tyagi, told reporters in the sidelines of an event, the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials.



