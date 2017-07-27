NTT Communications to invest $ 160mn for new data centres in India

New Delhi: IT and telecom services provider NTT Communications on Thursday announced plans to invest more than $160 million for its data centre expansion in India.

The company, which is part of Japan-based Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Group, launched international data network services through its affiliate NTT Communications India Network Services (NTTCINS) to meet the growing digital demand in the country.

To become operational by April 2018, the two new data centres are located in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the construction of which was initiated by Netmagic, the company's subsidiary.

"India has been a key strategic market for us with the accelerating shift of IT services from traditional enterprise data centres into the Cloud-based services," said Tetsuya Shoji, President and CEO, NTT Communications, in a statement. "With further expansion of data centre footprint and addition of international data network services to our service portfolio, we aim to meet the growing market needs for mobility, e-Commerce, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Big Data," Shoji added. The data centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru will add nearly 500,000 square feet of gross floor space, accommodating 2,750 racks per 22MW power and 1,500 racks per 15MW power respectively. The company acquired 'Virtual Network Operator - International Long Distance' (VNO-ILD) network licence in March this year.

