U.S. oil steady after OPEC extension of production cut

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. oil held steady on Friday after OPEC and other major producers agreed to extend production curbs in a widely expected move aimed at ending a persistent glut in global supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporters (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia on Thursday agreed to maintain the output cut until the end of 2018, while also signalling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats.