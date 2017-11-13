OnePlus 5T live launch is world's first simulcast product launch event in theatres

The buzz around the OnePlus 5T has further increased following the announcement of the launch of the phone on November 16 in India.

For the first time, OnePlus is engaging with their community through a simulcast of the global launch at select PVR theatres in five cities. Tickets for Mumbai screening were sold out first followed by Bangalore and Hyderabad.

"We are excited to be partnering with OnePlus for the much-awaited launch of the OnePlus 5T. PVR Cinemas is a pioneer in introducing new initiatives in the cinema exhibition space in India and the live screening of the launch event of OnePlus 5T in New York across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune would be the first of its kind in India. We are amazed at the overwhelming response generated from the OnePlus fans with houseful shows booked quite similar to what we witness for the first day first show of blockbuster movies at PVR," said CEO, PVR, Gautam Dutta.

The response to this novel customer engagement concept by OnePlus in India is a testament to OnePlus' strong fan community that it has built over three years. "As a young company in the smartphone space, our theme has always been simple: stay humble and create unique experiences for our users. For the launch of OnePlus 5T in India, we wanted to try something new, something that's never been attempted before. Inherently, people like to get some friends together for any special occasion. What better way to get friends together than a movie-theatre experience. We are truly humbled by the support from our fans and are confident that they would be delighted with the reveal of OnePlus 5T," said GM, OnePlus India, Vikas Agarwal. In India, OnePlus fans can watch the launch live at PVR Chanakyapuri as well as experience the latest OnePlus 5T, on November 16 at 21:30 hours IST. Apart from Delhi, fans can also watch the live launch at select PVR theatres in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. To watch the event livestream at partnering theatres, OnePlus fans booked tickets for just Rs. 99 on Bookmyshow. OnePlus 5T will go on early access sale on November 21 at 16.30 IST on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in, OnePlus Experience store and select Croma outlets. The device will also be available through all sales channels in the country soon after.