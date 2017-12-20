Orange boss, magnate Tapie ordered to stand trial in France - source

PARIS (Reuters) - French businessman Bernard Tapie and Stephane Richard, the head of telecoms company Orange, are being ordered to stand trial over a disputed financial award the state made to Tapie when Richard held a senior government post, a judicial source said.

The trial concerns six people in all, the source said. Richard was chief of staff to then finance minister Christine Lagarde at the time the award was granted. Lagarde is now head of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund.

