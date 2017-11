ISLAMBAD, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's federal cabinet has approved borrowing of up to $3 billion via a Eurobond and sukuk, but the government would "most likely" raise only $1.5 billion, a senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Pakistan is likely to split the fund raising equally between the Eurobond and sukuk depending on the rates, the official added. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)