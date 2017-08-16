Panasonic launches new budget smartphone

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Wednesday launched 'Eluga I2 Activ' smartphone which comes in 2GB and 1GB variants.

Priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB-variant and Rs 7,190 for the 1GB-variant, the 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone features 5-inch HD IPS display.

Powered by 2200mAh battery, 'Eluga I2 Activ' sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

"With the launch of 'ELUGA I2 Activ', we aim to target users who wish to own stylish and selfie camera-specific smartphones," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The smartphone is equipped with 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device comes with 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

