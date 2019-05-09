Paper leak case: SC asks SSC to declare 2017 results

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to declare the 2017 results for recruitment in central government jobs.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and Abdul Nazir also constituted a seven-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge GS Singhvi, to suggest measures to make the conduct of entrance exams for jobs and admission in educational institutions foolproof.

The panel would include former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the 2017 SSC examination paper leak case. In its August 31, 2018 order, the court had stayed the 2017 results.