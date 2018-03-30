  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Paper leak: Students protest outside CBSE office

Paper leak: Students protest outside CBSE office

Last Updated: Fri, Mar 30, 2018 12:46 hrs
IDBI Bank employees to strike

Scores of students on Friday staged a protest outside the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Delhi against the paper leak.

Raising slogans against the board, the agitating students said that they are "suffering because of CBSE's mistakes."

"CBSE is at fault, they were not able to keep the paper safe. Why do we have to suffer due to this?" said a student

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police took a teacher of a private coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, into their custody in the regard.

The CBSE, in its complaint, named the teacher as one of the accused in the alleged leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers.

The papers of the Economics exam of class 12 held on March 26 and Maths exam of class 10 held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28990.00 (0.03%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29790.00 (-0.57%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29550.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29690.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28150.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28400.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28990.00 (0.17%)
more

talking point on sify finance