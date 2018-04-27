  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Patanjali denies placing Rs 9000 crore bid for Ruchi Soya Industries

Patanjali denies placing Rs 9000 crore bid for Ruchi Soya Industries

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 27, 2018 10:51 hrs
Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali has denied bidding Rs 9,000 crore for debt-ridden edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries.

"#Ruchisoya did not manage the interests of farmers and the consumers, also money of lakhs of investors got wasted," Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted.

"The news of applying a bid of 9000 crore rupees (bid) by Patanjali is wrong. We are evaluating. We understand the value of money of the common people of this country," Tijarawala tweeted yesterday.

He said the acquirement was synergistic with the company since it is "swadeshi".

Ruchi Soya brand includes Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Ruchi Star.

According to reports, Ruchi Soya's debt stood at about Rs 12,000 crore as of December 31, 2017 and lenders dragged the company to the NCLT last year.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29120.00 (-0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29990.00 (-1.22%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29800.00 (-0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30140.00 (-0.3%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28650.00 (-0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29180.00 (-0.07%)
more

talking point on sify finance