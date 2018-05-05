Patanjali ranked as most trusted FMCG brand in India

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved Limited has been ranked as India's most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in the TRA's Brand Trust Report 2018.

Baba Ramdev took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement as he wrote, "Patanjali is India's number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to 'The Brand Trust Report', India Study 2018 #BTR2018 - @TRA_Research."

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, with the objective of establishing a science of Ayurveda in accordance and coordination with the latest technology and ancient wisdom.



