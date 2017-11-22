Patanjali to increase income of Bodo people: Baba Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said Patanjali would work to increase income of Bodo people.

Talking to media on the second day of Yoga camp here, Baba Ramdev said, "Quality education is a must for the progress of any community or society and that is why we are focusing on education here. Educated Bodo children will help in building a progressed India. We are into cow farming and installing mini food processing units. This will help in increasing income of Bodo people as they keep cows and grow vegetables."

Earlier, the chief of The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary practiced yoga along with thousands on the second day of the yoga camp here. The three-day yoga camp is being organised by the BTC and Patanjali.

