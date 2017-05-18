  1. Sify.com
  4. Paytm raises $ 1.4 billion from SoftBank

Last Updated: Thu, May 18, 2017 17:53 hrs
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai

MUMBAI  - Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.

SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm after the investment, which was made into Paytm parent One97 Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital payments provider.

China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm.




