PeopleStrong selects Amazon Web Services as preferred cloud provider

PeopleStrong today announced the selection of Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud infrastructure provider. PeopleStrong is one of the fastest growing HR Technology and Solutions companies in India, with over 175 customers spread across all major industries.

AWS is provided in India by Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL), and is the world's most comprehensive and widely-adopted cloud platform.

PeopleStrong will migrate its mobile first HR Technology PeopleStrong Alt and all its data to AWS Cloud. By choosing the cloud with the most extensive functionality, including a wide range of mobile, analytics and machine learning capabilities, PeopleStrong Alt will be able to achieve superior scalability, performance, reliability, security, and privacy as it continues its growth journey in India and globally.

"Indian HR Tech market is growing exponentially and we at PeopleStrong are right at the center of this action as we sign new customers every week. With PeopleStrong Alt on AWS Cloud, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to provide a secure, reliable, scalable and future ready product to our customers as they deliver on their promise of business productivity and exceptional user experience," said founding member and chief technology officer PeopleStrong, Vishal Saha. PeopleStrong Alt would be one of the first HR SaaS products from India to migrate on AWS. "Companies globally rely on AWS Cloud for secure, robust, global infrastructure, and its powerful range of cloud services. We are delighted to see the same interest from Indian companies, and we're excited to partner with PeopleStrong as they continue towards their vision to simplify work," said head - channels and alliances, India, AISPL, Amitabh Jacob.

