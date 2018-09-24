Petrol crosses Rs 91/l, diesel at Rs 80 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Petrol retail rates finally breached the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai by touching Rs 90.08 per litre here on Monday, but stood much higher elsewhere in the state, industry officials said.



Federation of Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) President Uday Lodh said that the new rate became effective after a hike of 11 paise effected on Monday.



Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh said the petrol rates soared to Rs 91.91 in the districts.





The highest petrol prices logged in various cities included: Nanded Rs 91.61, Amravati Rs 91.31, Ratnagiri Rs 91.14 and Jalgaon Rs 91.01, said Lodh.



Similarly, diesel prices also shot up by five paise per litre in Parbhani where it sold at Rs 79.15, said Deshmukh.



However, Aurangabad notched the highest prices when diesel crossed the Rs 80 mark and retailed on Monday at Rs 80.53 per litre, followed by Amravati at Rs 79.90 and Solapur at Rs 79.25.



An official said that there was no fall in demand with the festival season currently on, and the upward trend was likely to continue for some time.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.44 Rs.83.28 0.16 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.82.04 Rs.81.73 0.31 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.81.00 Rs.80.83 0.17 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.30 Rs.78.14 0.16 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.97 Rs.82.79 0.18 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.88.39 Rs.88.30 0.09 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.70 Rs.82.56 0.14 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.81.88 Rs.81.67 0.21 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.85.05 Rs.84.96 0.09 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.62 Rs.80.42 0.20 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.77.91 Rs.77.75 0.16 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.84.23 Rs.84.06 0.17 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.95 Rs.87.91 0.04 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.47 Rs.80.88 -0.41 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.76.21 Rs.75.94 0.27 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.71.07 Rs.70.93 0.14 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.82.84 Rs.82.81 0.03 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.42 Rs.81.17 0.25 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.99 Rs.81.73 0.26 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.83.38 Rs.83.36 0.02 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.87.02 Rs.86.85 0.17 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.80.31 Rs.80.29 0.02 Petrol price in Daman Rs.80.37 Rs.80.16 0.21 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.81.39 Rs.81.16 0.23 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation