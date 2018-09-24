Petrol crosses Rs 91/l, diesel at Rs 80 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Petrol retail rates finally breached the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai by touching Rs 90.08 per litre here on Monday, but stood much higher elsewhere in the state, industry officials said.
Federation of Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) President Uday Lodh said that the new rate became effective after a hike of 11 paise effected on Monday.
Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh said the petrol rates soared to Rs 91.91 in the districts.
The highest petrol prices logged in various cities included: Nanded Rs 91.61, Amravati Rs 91.31, Ratnagiri Rs 91.14 and Jalgaon Rs 91.01, said Lodh.
Similarly, diesel prices also shot up by five paise per litre in Parbhani where it sold at Rs 79.15, said Deshmukh.
However, Aurangabad notched the highest prices when diesel crossed the Rs 80 mark and retailed on Monday at Rs 80.53 per litre, followed by Amravati at Rs 79.90 and Solapur at Rs 79.25.
An official said that there was no fall in demand with the festival season currently on, and the upward trend was likely to continue for some time.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.82.61
|Rs.82.44
|0.17
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.44
|Rs.84.27
|0.17
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.89.97
|Rs.89.80
|0.17
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.87
|Rs.85.69
|0.18
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.08
|Rs.82.78
|0.30
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.06
|Rs.82.02
|0.04
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.26
|Rs.83.09
|0.17
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.81.43
|Rs.81.26
|0.17
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.52
|Rs.79.35
|0.17
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.58
|Rs.87.40
|0.18
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.06
|Rs.83.02
|0.04
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.12
|Rs.81.92
|0.20
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.88.83
|Rs.88.60
|0.23
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.98
|Rs.85.80
|0.18
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.82.61
|Rs.82.44
|0.17
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.44
|Rs.84.27
|0.17
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.89.97
|Rs.89.80
|0.17
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.87
|Rs.85.69
|0.18
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.83.44
|Rs.83.28
|0.16
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.83.08
|Rs.82.78
|0.30
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.82.06
|Rs.82.02
|0.04
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.82.04
|Rs.81.73
|0.31
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.81.00
|Rs.80.83
|0.17
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.78.30
|Rs.78.14
|0.16
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.82.97
|Rs.82.79
|0.18
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.83.26
|Rs.83.09
|0.17
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.88.39
|Rs.88.30
|0.09
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.81.43
|Rs.81.26
|0.17
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.52
|Rs.79.35
|0.17
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.82.70
|Rs.82.56
|0.14
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.81.88
|Rs.81.67
|0.21
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.85.75
|Rs.85.60
|0.15
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.85.05
|Rs.84.96
|0.09
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.58
|Rs.87.40
|0.18
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.80.62
|Rs.80.42
|0.20
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.77.91
|Rs.77.75
|0.16
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.83.06
|Rs.83.02
|0.04
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.84.23
|Rs.84.06
|0.17
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.87.95
|Rs.87.91
|0.04
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.80.47
|Rs.80.88
|-0.41
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.82.12
|Rs.81.92
|0.20
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.76.21
|Rs.75.94
|0.27
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.88.83
|Rs.88.60
|0.23
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.71.07
|Rs.70.93
|0.14
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.82.84
|Rs.82.81
|0.03
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.81.42
|Rs.81.17
|0.25
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.81.99
|Rs.81.73
|0.26
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.83.38
|Rs.83.36
|0.02
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.87.02
|Rs.86.85
|0.17
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.98
|Rs.85.80
|0.18
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.80.31
|Rs.80.29
|0.02
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.80.37
|Rs.80.16
|0.21
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.81.39
|Rs.81.16
|0.23
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation