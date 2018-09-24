  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. Petrol crosses Rs 91/l, diesel at Rs 80 in Maharashtra

Petrol crosses Rs 91/l, diesel at Rs 80 in Maharashtra

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 24, 2018 11:25 hrs
Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai: Petrol retail rates finally breached the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai by touching Rs 90.08 per litre here on Monday, but stood much higher elsewhere in the state, industry officials said.

Federation of Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) President Uday Lodh said that the new rate became effective after a hike of 11 paise effected on Monday.

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh said the petrol rates soared to Rs 91.91 in the districts.



The highest petrol prices logged in various cities included: Nanded Rs 91.61, Amravati Rs 91.31, Ratnagiri Rs 91.14 and Jalgaon Rs 91.01, said Lodh.

Similarly, diesel prices also shot up by five paise per litre in Parbhani where it sold at Rs 79.15, said Deshmukh.

However, Aurangabad notched the highest prices when diesel crossed the Rs 80 mark and retailed on Monday at Rs 80.53 per litre, followed by Amravati at Rs 79.90 and Solapur at Rs 79.25.

An official said that there was no fall in demand with the festival season currently on, and the upward trend was likely to continue for some time.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.61 Rs.82.44 0.17
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.44 Rs.84.27 0.17
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.97 Rs.89.80 0.17
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.87 Rs.85.69 0.18
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.44 Rs.83.28 0.16
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.83.08 Rs.82.78 0.30
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.06 Rs.82.02 0.04
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.82.04 Rs.81.73 0.31
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.81.00 Rs.80.83 0.17
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.30 Rs.78.14 0.16
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.97 Rs.82.79 0.18
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.26 Rs.83.09 0.17
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.39 Rs.88.30 0.09
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.43 Rs.81.26 0.17
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.52 Rs.79.35 0.17
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.70 Rs.82.56 0.14
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.88 Rs.81.67 0.21
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.75 Rs.85.60 0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.85.05 Rs.84.96 0.09
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.58 Rs.87.40 0.18
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.62 Rs.80.42 0.20
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.91 Rs.77.75 0.16
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.06 Rs.83.02 0.04
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.23 Rs.84.06 0.17
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.95 Rs.87.91 0.04
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.47 Rs.80.88 -0.41
Petrol price in LucknowRs.82.12 Rs.81.92 0.20
Petrol price in PanjimRs.76.21 Rs.75.94 0.27
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.83 Rs.88.60 0.23
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.71.07 Rs.70.93 0.14
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.84 Rs.82.81 0.03
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.42 Rs.81.17 0.25
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.99 Rs.81.73 0.26
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.83.38 Rs.83.36 0.02
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.87.02 Rs.86.85 0.17
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.98 Rs.85.80 0.18
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.80.31 Rs.80.29 0.02
Petrol price in DamanRs.80.37 Rs.80.16 0.21
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.81.39 Rs.81.16 0.23

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation

More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29500.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29800.00 (0.2%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28050.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28400.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28900.00 (0.24%)
more

talking point on sify finance

Latest News