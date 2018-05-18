Petrol, diesel get costlier

In line with the price hike announced earlier, the cost of petrol and diesel across India has been hiked as of 6:00 a.m. this morning.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation website, prices of non-branded petrol have been revised to Rs. 75.61 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 76.83 per litre in Bengaluru, Rs. 78.29 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 83.45 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 78.46 per litre in Chennai.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), highest petrol price recorded is in Noida (Rs. 76.65 per litre).

Meanwhile, diesel prices across India have been revised to Rs. 67.08 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 68.23 per litre in Bengaluru, Rs. 69.63 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 71.42 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 70.80 per litre in Chennai. The highest price of diesel in the NCR has been recorded at Faridabad (Rs. 68.20 per litre). As per reports, the hike in prices comes in the backdrop of increase in global crude oil prices, which are reportedly estimated to touch USD 100 for one barrel. Fuel prices have been on a continuous rise recently, due to which consumers have taken to social media and other platforms to complain of the additional expense. On Tuesday, diesel prices touched an all-time high of 66 rupees 14 paise, while petrol prices hit a 56-month high of 74 rupees 80 paise a litre. In April, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre and the state governments have been considering bringing the petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).