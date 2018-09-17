  1. Sify.com
  4. Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 17, 2018 16:10 hrs
Petrol Bunk

Bengaluru: Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

"Our government has decided to reduce the cess on petrol and diesel. The fuel price will be decreased by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also announced the relief to the people at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km northwest of the state capital.

The fuel prices will be slashed across the state post Monday midnight.

Currently, the price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel is Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp.

Bengaluru alone has lakhs of vehicles, including 45-50 lakh two-wheelers and 20-25 lakh cars and four-wheelers.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.81.91 Rs.81.63 0.28
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.76 Rs.83.49 0.27
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.29 Rs.89.01 0.28
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.15 Rs.84.85 0.30
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.51 Rs.82.23 0.28
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.60 Rs.81.47 0.13
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.59 Rs.84.30 0.29
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.80.63 Rs.80.47 0.16
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.78.86 Rs.78.59 0.27
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.86.85 Rs.86.55 0.30
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.40 Rs.82.27 0.13
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.51 Rs.81.31 0.20
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.28 Rs.88.04 0.24
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.27 Rs.84.70 0.57
Petrol price in DelhiRs.81.91 Rs.81.63 0.28
Petrol price in KolkataRs.83.76 Rs.83.49 0.27
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.29 Rs.89.01 0.28
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.15 Rs.84.85 0.30
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.82.76 Rs.82.45 0.31
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.51 Rs.82.23 0.28
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.60 Rs.81.47 0.13
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.81.46 Rs.81.28 0.18
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.80.33 Rs.80.05 0.28
Petrol price in AizwalRs.77.50 Rs.77.39 0.11
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.13 Rs.81.85 0.28
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.59 Rs.84.30 0.29
Petrol price in BhopalRs.87.67 Rs.87.31 0.36
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.80.63 Rs.80.47 0.16
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.78.86 Rs.78.59 0.27
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.16 Rs.81.94 0.22
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.22 Rs.81.09 0.13
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.05 Rs.84.80 0.25
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.84.70 Rs.84.14 0.56
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.86.85 Rs.86.55 0.30
Petrol price in ImphalRs.79.94 Rs.79.68 0.26
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.57 Rs.77.30 0.27
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.40 Rs.82.27 0.13
Petrol price in JammuRs.83.56 Rs.83.29 0.27
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.32 Rs.87.06 0.26
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.37 Rs.80.10 0.27
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.51 Rs.81.31 0.20
Petrol price in PanjimRs.75.46 Rs.75.39 0.07
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.28 Rs.88.04 0.24
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.50 Rs.70.26 0.24
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.26 Rs.82.02 0.24
Petrol price in RanchiRs.80.96 Rs.80.77 0.19
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.32 Rs.81.05 0.27
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.82.90 Rs.82.32 0.58
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.86.35 Rs.86.08 0.27
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.27 Rs.84.70 0.57
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.79.80 Rs.79.52 0.28
Petrol price in DamanRs.79.71 Rs.79.44 0.27
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.80.74 Rs.80.45 0.29

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation



  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29200.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29980.00 (-0.5%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29850.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 29970.00 (-0.53%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28250.00 (-0.7%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28600.00 (-0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29200.00 (0.07%)
