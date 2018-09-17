Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

"Our government has decided to reduce the cess on petrol and diesel. The fuel price will be decreased by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also announced the relief to the people at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km northwest of the state capital.

The fuel prices will be slashed across the state post Monday midnight. Currently, the price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel is Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp. Bengaluru alone has lakhs of vehicles, including 45-50 lakh two-wheelers and 20-25 lakh cars and four-wheelers.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.81.91 Rs.81.63 0.28 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.76 Rs.83.49 0.27 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.29 Rs.89.01 0.28 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.15 Rs.84.85 0.30 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.51 Rs.82.23 0.28 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.60 Rs.81.47 0.13 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.59 Rs.84.30 0.29 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.80.63 Rs.80.47 0.16 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.78.86 Rs.78.59 0.27 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.86.85 Rs.86.55 0.30 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.40 Rs.82.27 0.13 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.51 Rs.81.31 0.20 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.28 Rs.88.04 0.24 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.27 Rs.84.70 0.57 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.81.91 Rs.81.63 0.28 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.83.76 Rs.83.49 0.27 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.29 Rs.89.01 0.28 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.15 Rs.84.85 0.30 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.82.76 Rs.82.45 0.31 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.51 Rs.82.23 0.28 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.60 Rs.81.47 0.13 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.81.46 Rs.81.28 0.18 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.80.33 Rs.80.05 0.28 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.77.50 Rs.77.39 0.11 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.13 Rs.81.85 0.28 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.59 Rs.84.30 0.29 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.87.67 Rs.87.31 0.36 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.80.63 Rs.80.47 0.16 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.78.86 Rs.78.59 0.27 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.16 Rs.81.94 0.22 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.81.22 Rs.81.09 0.13 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.05 Rs.84.80 0.25 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.84.70 Rs.84.14 0.56 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.86.85 Rs.86.55 0.30 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.79.94 Rs.79.68 0.26 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.77.57 Rs.77.30 0.27 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.40 Rs.82.27 0.13 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.83.56 Rs.83.29 0.27 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.32 Rs.87.06 0.26 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.37 Rs.80.10 0.27 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.51 Rs.81.31 0.20 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.75.46 Rs.75.39 0.07 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.28 Rs.88.04 0.24 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.50 Rs.70.26 0.24 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.82.26 Rs.82.02 0.24 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.80.96 Rs.80.77 0.19 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.32 Rs.81.05 0.27 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.82.90 Rs.82.32 0.58 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.86.35 Rs.86.08 0.27 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.27 Rs.84.70 0.57 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.79.80 Rs.79.52 0.28 Petrol price in Daman Rs.79.71 Rs.79.44 0.27 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.80.74 Rs.80.45 0.29 Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation