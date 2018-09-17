Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.
"Our government has decided to reduce the cess on petrol and diesel. The fuel price will be decreased by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also announced the relief to the people at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km northwest of the state capital.
The fuel prices will be slashed across the state post Monday midnight.
Currently, the price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel is Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp.
Bengaluru alone has lakhs of vehicles, including 45-50 lakh two-wheelers and 20-25 lakh cars and four-wheelers.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.81.91
|Rs.81.63
|0.28
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.83.76
|Rs.83.49
|0.27
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.89.29
|Rs.89.01
|0.28
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.15
|Rs.84.85
|0.30
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.82.51
|Rs.82.23
|0.28
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.81.60
|Rs.81.47
|0.13
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.84.59
|Rs.84.30
|0.29
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.80.63
|Rs.80.47
|0.16
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.78.86
|Rs.78.59
|0.27
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.86.85
|Rs.86.55
|0.30
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.40
|Rs.82.27
|0.13
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.81.51
|Rs.81.31
|0.20
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.88.28
|Rs.88.04
|0.24
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.27
|Rs.84.70
|0.57
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.82.76
|Rs.82.45
|0.31
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.81.46
|Rs.81.28
|0.18
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.80.33
|Rs.80.05
|0.28
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.77.50
|Rs.77.39
|0.11
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.82.13
|Rs.81.85
|0.28
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.87.67
|Rs.87.31
|0.36
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.82.16
|Rs.81.94
|0.22
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.81.22
|Rs.81.09
|0.13
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.85.05
|Rs.84.80
|0.25
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.84.70
|Rs.84.14
|0.56
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.79.94
|Rs.79.68
|0.26
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.77.57
|Rs.77.30
|0.27
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.83.56
|Rs.83.29
|0.27
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.87.32
|Rs.87.06
|0.26
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.80.37
|Rs.80.10
|0.27
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.75.46
|Rs.75.39
|0.07
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.70.50
|Rs.70.26
|0.24
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.82.26
|Rs.82.02
|0.24
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.80.96
|Rs.80.77
|0.19
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.81.32
|Rs.81.05
|0.27
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.82.90
|Rs.82.32
|0.58
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.86.35
|Rs.86.08
|0.27
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.79.80
|Rs.79.52
|0.28
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.79.71
|Rs.79.44
|0.27
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.80.74
|Rs.80.45
|0.29
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation