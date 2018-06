Petrol price cut by 21-22 paise per litre, diesel by 15-16 paise

Prices for petrol and diesel have fallen by 21-22 paise per litre and 15-16 paise per litre respectively in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, compared with the previous day's rates.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 77.42 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 68.58 per litre.

On Thursday, price for petrol was Rs 77.63 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 68.73 a litre in Delhi.

Besides Delhi, the revised Petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.07 in Kolkata, Rs 85.24 in Mumbai and Rs 80.37 in Chennai.

The revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.13 in Kolkata, Rs 73.02 in Mumbai and Rs 72.40 in Chennai. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 08-06-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.77.42 Rs.77.63 -0.21 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.80.07 Rs.80.28 -0.21 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.85.24 Rs.85.45 -0.21 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.80.37 Rs.80.59 -0.22 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.78.19 Rs.78.40 -0.21 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.77.94 Rs.78.15 -0.21 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.08 Rs.78.24 -0.16 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.77.96 Rs.78.13 -0.17 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.73.11 Rs.73.31 -0.20 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.73.24 Rs.73.44 -0.20 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.77.53 Rs.77.74 -0.21 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.78.68 Rs.78.90 -0.22 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.83.03 Rs.83.24 -0.21 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.76.23 Rs.76.44 -0.21 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.74.46 Rs.74.66 -0.20 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.78.54 Rs.78.71 -0.17 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.76.72 Rs.76.92 -0.20 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.80.45 Rs.80.65 -0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.79.60 Rs.79.82 -0.22 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.82.01 Rs.82.23 -0.22 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.75.49 Rs.75.69 -0.20 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.73.26 Rs.73.46 -0.20 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.80.18 Rs.80.40 -0.22 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.79.12 Rs.79.32 -0.20 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.82.66 Rs.82.87 -0.21 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.75.86 Rs.76.07 -0.21 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.02 Rs.78.19 -0.17 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.71.35 Rs.71.54 -0.19 Petrol price in Patna Rs.82.89 Rs.83.10 -0.21 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.76.19 Rs.76.39 -0.20 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.66.71 Rs.66.89 -0.18 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.77.81 Rs.78.01 -0.20 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.18 Rs.77.35 -0.17 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.76.78 Rs.76.99 -0.21 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.77.58 Rs.77.79 -0.21 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.81.81 Rs.82.02 -0.21 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.80.55 Rs.80.76 -0.21 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.75.30 Rs.75.50 -0.20 Petrol price in Daman Rs.75.23 Rs.75.43 -0.20