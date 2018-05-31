Petrol price cut by 7 paise, Diesel by 5 paise per litre

Prices for Petrol and diesel have fallen by 7 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively on Thursday.
Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre and Diesel 69.25 per litre.
The revised Petrol price in other metro cities are- 80.98 in Kolkata, 86.16 in Mumbai, 81.35 in Chennai
While the revised Diesel price was 71.80 in Kolkata, 73.73 in Mumbai and 73.12 in Chennai.
The fuel price was slashed for the second day after the price remained high for 16 consecutive days.
On Wednesday there was 'a drop' in the rates- of one paisa.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol prices in Delhi have gone down by one paisa and not 60 paise, as reported earlier.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-05-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.78.35
|Rs.78.42
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.80.98
|Rs.81.05
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.86.16
|Rs.86.23
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.81.35
|Rs.81.42
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.79.11
|Rs.79.18
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.78.87
|Rs.78.94
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.78.81
|Rs.78.86
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.78.69
|Rs.78.75
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.73.99
|Rs.74.06
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.74.11
|Rs.74.18
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.78.45
|Rs.78.52
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.79.63
|Rs.79.70
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.83.98
|Rs.84.05
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.77.15
|Rs.77.22
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.75.35
|Rs.75.42
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.79.27
|Rs.79.33
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.77.64
|Rs.77.71
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.81.35
|Rs.81.40
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.80.57
|Rs.80.65
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.83.00
|Rs.83.07
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.76.40
|Rs.76.47
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.74.14
|Rs.74.20
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.81.13
|Rs.81.21
|-0.08
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.80.03
|Rs.80.09
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Jullunder
|Rs.83.62
|Rs.83.69
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.76.77
|Rs.76.84
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.78.75
|Rs.78.81
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.72.20
|Rs.72.27
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.83.81
|Rs.83.88
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.77.09
|Rs.77.16
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.67.49
|Rs.67.55
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.78.72
|Rs.78.79
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.77.92
|Rs.77.97
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.77.69
|Rs.77.76
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.78.50
|Rs.78.57
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.82.72
|Rs.82.79
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.82.54
|Rs.82.61
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Silvasa
|Rs.76.20
|Rs.76.26
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.76.12
|Rs.76.19
|-0.07