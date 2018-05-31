  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. Petrol price cut by 7 paise, Diesel by 5 paise per litre

Last Updated: Thu, May 31, 2018 10:15 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

Prices for Petrol and diesel have fallen by 7 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively on Thursday.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre and Diesel 69.25 per litre.

The revised Petrol price in other metro cities are- 80.98 in Kolkata, 86.16 in Mumbai, 81.35 in Chennai

While the revised Diesel price was 71.80 in Kolkata, 73.73 in Mumbai and 73.12 in Chennai.

The fuel price was slashed for the second day after the price remained high for 16 consecutive days.

On Wednesday there was 'a drop' in the rates- of one paisa.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol prices in Delhi have gone down by one paisa and not 60 paise, as reported earlier.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.78.35 Rs.78.42 -0.07
Petrol price in KolkataRs.80.98 Rs.81.05 -0.07
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.86.16 Rs.86.23 -0.07
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.81.35 Rs.81.42 -0.07
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.79.11 Rs.79.18 -0.07
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.87 Rs.78.94 -0.07
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.81 Rs.78.86 -0.05
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.69 Rs.78.75 -0.06
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.73.99 Rs.74.06 -0.07
Petrol price in AizwalRs.74.11 Rs.74.18 -0.07
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.45 Rs.78.52 -0.07
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.79.63 Rs.79.70 -0.07
Petrol price in BhopalRs.83.98 Rs.84.05 -0.07
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.77.15 Rs.77.22 -0.07
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.75.35 Rs.75.42 -0.07
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.27 Rs.79.33 -0.06
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.64 Rs.77.71 -0.07
Petrol price in GangtokRs.81.35 Rs.81.40 -0.05
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.57 Rs.80.65 -0.08
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.83.00 Rs.83.07 -0.07
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.40 Rs.76.47 -0.07
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.74.14 Rs.74.20 -0.06
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.13 Rs.81.21 -0.08
Petrol price in JammuRs.80.03 Rs.80.09 -0.06
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.62 Rs.83.69 -0.07
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.77 Rs.76.84 -0.07
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.75 Rs.78.81 -0.06
Petrol price in PanjimRs.72.20 Rs.72.27 -0.07
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.81 Rs.83.88 -0.07
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.77.09 Rs.77.16 -0.07
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.49 Rs.67.55 -0.06
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.72 Rs.78.79 -0.07
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.92 Rs.77.97 -0.05
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.69 Rs.77.76 -0.07
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.50 Rs.78.57 -0.07
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.72 Rs.82.79 -0.07
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.54 Rs.82.61 -0.07
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.76.20 Rs.76.26 -0.06
Petrol price in DamanRs.76.12 Rs.76.19 -0.07



