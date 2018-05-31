Petrol price cut by 7 paise, Diesel by 5 paise per litre

Prices for Petrol and diesel have fallen by 7 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively on Thursday.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre and Diesel 69.25 per litre.

The revised Petrol price in other metro cities are- 80.98 in Kolkata, 86.16 in Mumbai, 81.35 in Chennai

While the revised Diesel price was 71.80 in Kolkata, 73.73 in Mumbai and 73.12 in Chennai.

The fuel price was slashed for the second day after the price remained high for 16 consecutive days.

On Wednesday there was 'a drop' in the rates- of one paisa.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol prices in Delhi have gone down by one paisa and not 60 paise, as reported earlier. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.35 Rs.78.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.80.98 Rs.81.05 -0.07 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.16 Rs.86.23 -0.07 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.35 Rs.81.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.79.11 Rs.79.18 -0.07 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.78.87 Rs.78.94 -0.07 Petrol price in Noida Rs.78.81 Rs.78.86 -0.05 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.78.69 Rs.78.75 -0.06 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.73.99 Rs.74.06 -0.07 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.74.11 Rs.74.18 -0.07 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.78.45 Rs.78.52 -0.07 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.63 Rs.79.70 -0.07 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.83.98 Rs.84.05 -0.07 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.77.15 Rs.77.22 -0.07 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.75.35 Rs.75.42 -0.07 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.79.27 Rs.79.33 -0.06 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.77.64 Rs.77.71 -0.07 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.35 Rs.81.40 -0.05 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.80.57 Rs.80.65 -0.08 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.83.00 Rs.83.07 -0.07 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.76.40 Rs.76.47 -0.07 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.14 Rs.74.20 -0.06 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.81.13 Rs.81.21 -0.08 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.80.03 Rs.80.09 -0.06 Petrol price in Jullunder Rs.83.62 Rs.83.69 -0.07 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.76.77 Rs.76.84 -0.07 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.78.75 Rs.78.81 -0.06 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.72.20 Rs.72.27 -0.07 Petrol price in Patna Rs.83.81 Rs.83.88 -0.07 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.77.09 Rs.77.16 -0.07 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.67.49 Rs.67.55 -0.06 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.78.72 Rs.78.79 -0.07 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.77.92 Rs.77.97 -0.05 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.77.69 Rs.77.76 -0.07 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.78.50 Rs.78.57 -0.07 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.82.72 Rs.82.79 -0.07 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.82.54 Rs.82.61 -0.07 Petrol price in Silvasa Rs.76.20 Rs.76.26 -0.06 Petrol price in Daman Rs.76.12 Rs.76.19 -0.07