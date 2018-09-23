Petrol price rises to Rs 89.97 in Mumbai

New Delhi: As transport fuel prices continued their upward run across metros, petrol was selling Rs 89.97 a litre in Mumbai on Sunday, just 3 paise short of Rs 90.



The prices of diesel also continued to scale new highs on Sunday under India's dynamic pricing regime, after remaining unchanged for four successive days.



In the financial capital of the country, petrol went up 17 paise on Sunday, up from Rs 89.80 per litre on Saturday, data on the Indian Oil Corporation's website showed.

Similarly, in the other three cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 82.61, Rs 84.44 and Rs 85.87 per litre, respectively, as compared to Rs 82.44, Rs 84.27 and Rs 85.69.Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai rose by 10 paise a litre on Sunday to Rs 73.97, Rs 78.53, Rs 75.82 and Rs 78.20, respectively.Transport fuel prices are the lowest in Delhi owing to the lower taxes imposed by the state government.The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced at $78.80 per barrel.Latest available data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) shows that its basket of crude oils sold at $77.13 per barrel on Thursday.Sector experts say the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices.Cost of fuel in all the key cities are at their record levels. On Sunday, Kolkata again reached its all-time high price of diesel at Rs 75.82 as recorded on September 11.Earlier this week, the West Bengal government reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each.The Karnataka government has also announced a reduction in cess on transport fuels by Rs 2 per litre each across the state, which has been effective from last Tuesday.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.44 Rs.82.32 0.12 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.27 Rs.84.16 0.11 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.80 Rs.89.69 0.11 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.69 Rs.85.58 0.11 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.78 Rs.82.77 0.01 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.02 Rs.82.01 0.01 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.09 Rs.82.98 0.11 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.26 Rs.81.04 0.22 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.35 Rs.79.25 0.10 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.40 Rs.87.29 0.11 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.02 Rs.82.80 0.22 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.92 Rs.81.90 0.02 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.60 Rs.88.69 -0.09 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.80 Rs.85.69 0.11 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.44 Rs.82.32 0.12 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.27 Rs.84.16 0.11 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.80 Rs.89.69 0.11 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.69 Rs.85.58 0.11 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.28 Rs.83.12 0.16 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.78 Rs.82.77 0.01 Petrol price in Noida Rs.82.02 Rs.82.01 0.01 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.81.73 Rs.81.66 0.07 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.80.83 Rs.80.73 0.10 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.78.14 Rs.77.88 0.26 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.79 Rs.82.54 0.25 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.83.09 Rs.82.98 0.11 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.88.30 Rs.88.09 0.21 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.26 Rs.81.04 0.22 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.35 Rs.79.25 0.10 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.56 Rs.82.47 0.09 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.81.67 Rs.81.63 0.04 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.60 Rs.85.45 0.15 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.84.96 Rs.85.13 -0.17 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.40 Rs.87.29 0.11 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.42 Rs.80.35 0.07 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.77.75 Rs.77.96 -0.21 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.83.02 Rs.82.80 0.22 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.84.06 Rs.83.96 0.10 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.91 Rs.87.77 0.14 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.88 Rs.80.77 0.11 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.92 Rs.81.90 0.02 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.75.94 Rs.75.95 -0.01 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.60 Rs.88.69 -0.09 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.93 Rs.70.84 0.09 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.82.81 Rs.82.66 0.15 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.81.17 Rs.81.03 0.14 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.73 Rs.81.72 0.01

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation