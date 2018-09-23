  1. Sify.com
  Petrol price rises to Rs 89.97 in Mumbai

Petrol price rises to Rs 89.97 in Mumbai

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 23, 2018 16:40 hrs
Brent

New Delhi: As transport fuel prices continued their upward run across metros, petrol was selling Rs 89.97 a litre in Mumbai on Sunday, just 3 paise short of Rs 90.

The prices of diesel also continued to scale new highs on Sunday under India's dynamic pricing regime, after remaining unchanged for four successive days.

In the financial capital of the country, petrol went up 17 paise on Sunday, up from Rs 89.80 per litre on Saturday, data on the Indian Oil Corporation's website showed.



Similarly, in the other three cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 82.61, Rs 84.44 and Rs 85.87 per litre, respectively, as compared to Rs 82.44, Rs 84.27 and Rs 85.69.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai rose by 10 paise a litre on Sunday to Rs 73.97, Rs 78.53, Rs 75.82 and Rs 78.20, respectively.

Transport fuel prices are the lowest in Delhi owing to the lower taxes imposed by the state government.

The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced at $78.80 per barrel.

Latest available data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) shows that its basket of crude oils sold at $77.13 per barrel on Thursday.

Sector experts say the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices.

Cost of fuel in all the key cities are at their record levels. On Sunday, Kolkata again reached its all-time high price of diesel at Rs 75.82 as recorded on September 11.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal government reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each.

The Karnataka government has also announced a reduction in cess on transport fuels by Rs 2 per litre each across the state, which has been effective from last Tuesday.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.44 Rs.82.32 0.12
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.27 Rs.84.16 0.11
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.80 Rs.89.69 0.11
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.69 Rs.85.58 0.11
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.78 Rs.82.77 0.01
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.02 Rs.82.01 0.01
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.09 Rs.82.98 0.11
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.26 Rs.81.04 0.22
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.35 Rs.79.25 0.10
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.40 Rs.87.29 0.11
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.02 Rs.82.80 0.22
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.92 Rs.81.90 0.02
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.60 Rs.88.69 -0.09
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.80 Rs.85.69 0.11
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.44 Rs.82.32 0.12
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.27 Rs.84.16 0.11
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.80 Rs.89.69 0.11
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.69 Rs.85.58 0.11
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.28 Rs.83.12 0.16
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.78 Rs.82.77 0.01
Petrol price in NoidaRs.82.02 Rs.82.01 0.01
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.81.73 Rs.81.66 0.07
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.80.83 Rs.80.73 0.10
Petrol price in AizwalRs.78.14 Rs.77.88 0.26
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.79 Rs.82.54 0.25
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.83.09 Rs.82.98 0.11
Petrol price in BhopalRs.88.30 Rs.88.09 0.21
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.26 Rs.81.04 0.22
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.35 Rs.79.25 0.10
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.56 Rs.82.47 0.09
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.67 Rs.81.63 0.04
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.60 Rs.85.45 0.15
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.84.96 Rs.85.13 -0.17
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.40 Rs.87.29 0.11
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.42 Rs.80.35 0.07
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.75 Rs.77.96 -0.21
Petrol price in JaipurRs.83.02 Rs.82.80 0.22
Petrol price in JammuRs.84.06 Rs.83.96 0.10
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.91 Rs.87.77 0.14
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.88 Rs.80.77 0.11
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.92 Rs.81.90 0.02
Petrol price in PanjimRs.75.94 Rs.75.95 -0.01
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.60 Rs.88.69 -0.09
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.93 Rs.70.84 0.09
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.81 Rs.82.66 0.15
Petrol price in RanchiRs.81.17 Rs.81.03 0.14
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.73 Rs.81.72 0.01

Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation

