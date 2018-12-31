Petrol prices plummet to its lowest in 2018

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Dec 31, 2018 11:46 hrs
Petrol Pump

New Delhi: On the last day of the year, Petrol prices dipped to its lowest at Rs 68.84, a cut by 42 paise on Sunday, while Diesel prices were cut by 46 paise per litre, selling at Rs 62.86.

Petrol was sold in Delhi at Rs 69.04 on Sunday, while diesel at Rs 63.32.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 74.47 per litre and Rs 65.76 per litre, respectively.

This comes as a major relief to Delhiites as earlier in October, fuel prices had skyrocketed owing to fluctuations in the international markets.

The highest price was recorded on October, however, soon after rates started to nosedive.

The dip in prices comes after the United States softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-12-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.69.04 Rs.69.26 -0.22
Petrol price in KolkataRs.71.27 Rs.71.37 -0.10
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.74.67 Rs.74.89 -0.22
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.71.62 Rs.71.85 -0.23
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.70.40 Rs.70.59 -0.19
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.69.95 Rs.70.21 -0.26
Petrol price in NoidaRs.69.18 Rs.69.63 -0.45
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.69.03 Rs.69.06 -0.03
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.69.02 Rs.69.20 -0.18
Petrol price in AizwalRs.65.46 Rs.65.83 -0.37
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.69.91 Rs.70.01 -0.10
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.69.60 Rs.69.82 -0.22
Petrol price in BhopalRs.72.05 Rs.72.11 -0.06
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.68.04 Rs.68.26 -0.22
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.65.28 Rs.65.48 -0.20
Petrol price in DehradunRs.69.58 Rs.69.74 -0.16
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.66.76 Rs.66.97 -0.21
Petrol price in GangtokRs.72.45 Rs.72.65 -0.20
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.68.82 Rs.68.76 0.06
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.73.22 Rs.73.45 -0.23
Petrol price in ImphalRs.65.39 Rs.65.80 -0.41
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.63.29 Rs.63.46 -0.17
Petrol price in JaipurRs.73.68 Rs.69.89 3.79
Petrol price in JammuRs.70.58 Rs.70.75 -0.17
Petrol price in JalandharRs.74.09 Rs.74.26 -0.17
Petrol price in KohimaRs.67.05 Rs.67.87 -0.82
Petrol price in LucknowRs.69.05 Rs.69.28 -0.23
Petrol price in PanjimRs.61.72 Rs.61.92 -0.20
Petrol price in PatnaRs.73.17 Rs.73.38 -0.21
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.59.79 Rs.59.97 -0.18
Petrol price in RaipurRs.67.57 Rs.67.68 -0.11
Petrol price in RanchiRs.68.14 Rs.68.32 -0.18
Petrol price in ShillongRs.66.31 Rs.66.52 -0.21
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.68.54 Rs.68.99 -0.45
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.73.56 Rs.73.78 -0.22
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.72.08 Rs.72.26 -0.18
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.67.35 Rs.67.57 -0.22
Petrol price in DamanRs.67.42 Rs.67.58 -0.16
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.64.37 Rs.68.58 -4.21

Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation



