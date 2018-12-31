Petrol prices plummet to its lowest in 2018

New Delhi: On the last day of the year, Petrol prices dipped to its lowest at Rs 68.84, a cut by 42 paise on Sunday, while Diesel prices were cut by 46 paise per litre, selling at Rs 62.86.

Petrol was sold in Delhi at Rs 69.04 on Sunday, while diesel at Rs 63.32.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 74.47 per litre and Rs 65.76 per litre, respectively.

This comes as a major relief to Delhiites as earlier in October, fuel prices had skyrocketed owing to fluctuations in the international markets.

The highest price was recorded on October, however, soon after rates started to nosedive. The dip in prices comes after the United States softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-12-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.69.04 Rs.69.26 -0.22 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.71.27 Rs.71.37 -0.10 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.74.67 Rs.74.89 -0.22 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.71.62 Rs.71.85 -0.23 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.70.40 Rs.70.59 -0.19 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.69.95 Rs.70.21 -0.26 Petrol price in Noida Rs.69.18 Rs.69.63 -0.45 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.69.03 Rs.69.06 -0.03 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.69.02 Rs.69.20 -0.18 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.65.46 Rs.65.83 -0.37 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.69.91 Rs.70.01 -0.10 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.69.60 Rs.69.82 -0.22 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.72.05 Rs.72.11 -0.06 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.68.04 Rs.68.26 -0.22 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.65.28 Rs.65.48 -0.20 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.69.58 Rs.69.74 -0.16 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.66.76 Rs.66.97 -0.21 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.72.45 Rs.72.65 -0.20 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.68.82 Rs.68.76 0.06 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.73.22 Rs.73.45 -0.23 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.65.39 Rs.65.80 -0.41 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.63.29 Rs.63.46 -0.17 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.73.68 Rs.69.89 3.79 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.70.58 Rs.70.75 -0.17 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.74.09 Rs.74.26 -0.17 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.67.05 Rs.67.87 -0.82 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.69.05 Rs.69.28 -0.23 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.61.72 Rs.61.92 -0.20 Petrol price in Patna Rs.73.17 Rs.73.38 -0.21 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.59.79 Rs.59.97 -0.18 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.67.57 Rs.67.68 -0.11 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.68.14 Rs.68.32 -0.18 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.66.31 Rs.66.52 -0.21 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.68.54 Rs.68.99 -0.45 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.73.56 Rs.73.78 -0.22 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.72.08 Rs.72.26 -0.18 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.67.35 Rs.67.57 -0.22 Petrol price in Daman Rs.67.42 Rs.67.58 -0.16 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.64.37 Rs.68.58 -4.21 Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation