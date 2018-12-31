Petrol prices plummet to its lowest in 2018

New Delhi: On the last day of the year, Petrol prices dipped to its lowest at Rs 68.84, a cut by 42 paise on Sunday, while Diesel prices were cut by 46 paise per litre, selling at Rs 62.86.
Petrol was sold in Delhi at Rs 69.04 on Sunday, while diesel at Rs 63.32.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 74.47 per litre and Rs 65.76 per litre, respectively.
This comes as a major relief to Delhiites as earlier in October, fuel prices had skyrocketed owing to fluctuations in the international markets.
The highest price was recorded on October, however, soon after rates started to nosedive.
The dip in prices comes after the United States softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31-12-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.69.04
|Rs.69.26
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.71.27
|Rs.71.37
|-0.10
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.74.67
|Rs.74.89
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.71.62
|Rs.71.85
|-0.23
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.70.40
|Rs.70.59
|-0.19
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.69.95
|Rs.70.21
|-0.26
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.69.18
|Rs.69.63
|-0.45
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.69.03
|Rs.69.06
|-0.03
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.69.02
|Rs.69.20
|-0.18
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.65.46
|Rs.65.83
|-0.37
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.69.91
|Rs.70.01
|-0.10
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.69.60
|Rs.69.82
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.72.05
|Rs.72.11
|-0.06
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.68.04
|Rs.68.26
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.65.28
|Rs.65.48
|-0.20
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.69.58
|Rs.69.74
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.66.76
|Rs.66.97
|-0.21
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.72.45
|Rs.72.65
|-0.20
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.68.82
|Rs.68.76
|0.06
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.73.22
|Rs.73.45
|-0.23
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.65.39
|Rs.65.80
|-0.41
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.63.29
|Rs.63.46
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.73.68
|Rs.69.89
|3.79
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.70.58
|Rs.70.75
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.74.09
|Rs.74.26
|-0.17
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.67.05
|Rs.67.87
|-0.82
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.69.05
|Rs.69.28
|-0.23
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.61.72
|Rs.61.92
|-0.20
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.73.17
|Rs.73.38
|-0.21
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.59.79
|Rs.59.97
|-0.18
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.67.57
|Rs.67.68
|-0.11
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.68.14
|Rs.68.32
|-0.18
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.66.31
|Rs.66.52
|-0.21
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.68.54
|Rs.68.99
|-0.45
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.73.56
|Rs.73.78
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.72.08
|Rs.72.26
|-0.18
|Petrol price in Silvassa
|Rs.67.35
|Rs.67.57
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.67.42
|Rs.67.58
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.64.37
|Rs.68.58
|-4.21
Source for prices: Indian Oil Corporation