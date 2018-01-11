Piyush Goel exhorts people to use Astha Circuit Special Train service

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday exhorted people to avail Astha Circuit Special Train service.

He shared a video on Twitter that gives complete information about the pilgrimage special train.

"Railways' special train arrangement for pilgrims: The Astha Circuit Train is providing cheap and accessible tour packages for the tour of the country's major pilgrimages, the package includes food and lodging," Goyal tweeted.

While one Northern India Astha Circuit Special Train will start from Guwahati in Assam and would cover pilgrimages in Varanasi, Agra, Vrindavan, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Amritsar; the other will originate from Puri in Odisha and would cover Gaya, Agra, Vrindavan, Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mata Vaishno Devi.

One Southern India Astha Circuit Special Train will start from Raxaul in Bihar and would cover Puri, Tirupati, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum; the other would originate from Darbhanga in Bihar and would cover Tirupati, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, and Trivandrum. Western India Jyotirlinga special tour train will start from Puri in Odisha and would cover Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Dwarka, and Nageshvara. Kolkata Astha Special Circuit Train will start from Howrah and would cover Tirupati, Chennai, Puducherry, Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Kanyakumari.

