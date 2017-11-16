 PM May`s spokesman says report UK will raise Brexit bill offer is
  PM May's spokesman says report UK will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 18:23 hrs
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Finance Minister Philip Hammond host an industry roundtable with leading figures from the tech sector at 10 Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to offer up to 20 billion pounds ($26 billion) more to the European Union as part of Brexit divorce bill is speculation, her spokesman said on Thursday.

The EU has told Britain to spell out what it will pay when it leaves the bloc in 2019 or it may miss a deadline next month to move the talks to a discussion of future trade ties, which businesses say is vital for them to make investment decisions.

"We want to make progress as quickly as possible and we want to move onto talks about the future relationship as quickly as possible," the spokesman said. Of the 20 billion pounds report he added: “I would say it is yet more speculation.”

(Reporting By Paul Sandle, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



