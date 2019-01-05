PM to lay foundation stone for AIIMS at Madurai on Jan 27

Chennai; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madurai on January 27 to lay the foundation stone for an AIIMS hospital, BJP Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan announced on Saturday.

She told the media here that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists would give "a rousing welcome" to Modi, who she said would also announce various projects for the state.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone for a new railway line between Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram, Tamilisai said.

Dhanushkodi was declared a ghost town after a cyclonic storm almost wiped out the land strip and destroyed the railway link in December 1964. Asked about the Tiruvarur Assembly bypoll, caused by the death of DMK President and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Tamilisai said she would speak about it on Sunday.

